Christian student senator at UC Berkeley harassed for abstaining from pro-LGBTQ vote

November 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In a subsequent interview, Isabella Chow said, “If no one represents the truth, then who will? ... This is not a time to back down. It’s a time to continue shining the light of Christ in all love, all grace, all humility.”

