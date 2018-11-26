Catholic World News

Catholics suffer violence in 3 areas of Nigeria

November 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The nation of 186 million is the most populous in Africa. Nigeria is 50% Muslim and 40% Christian, with 10% retaining indigenous beliefs. Catholics suffer violence from Boko Haram in the north, from the Fulani ethnic group in the Middle Belt, and from criminal gangs in the Delta region.

