Archbishop Scicluna says February meeting start of ‘global approach’ to fighting sex abuse

November 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Charles Scicluna of Malta was recently appointed adjunct secretary of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, giving him an expanded role in handling abuse cases.

