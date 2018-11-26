Action Alert!
We need a springtime in politics, Pope says in tribute to saintly mayor of Florence

November 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Venerable Giorgio La Pira (1904-77), a third order Dominican, was mayor of Florence from 1951 to 1965.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

