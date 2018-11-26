Catholic World News

Pope to discuss clericalism, homosexuality in book-length interview on consecrated life

November 26, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Father Fernando Prado, a Spanish Claretian, interviewed the Pope for four hours on August 9. “La fuerza de la vocación: La vida consagrada hoy” [The strength of vocation: Consecrated life today] will be published on December 3.

