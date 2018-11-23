Catholic World News

New director for British bishops’ charity had defended contraception, gay unions

November 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: CAFOD, the official overseas charity of the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, has appointed a new director whose past work has included promotion of condom use and criticism of Catholic teaching on contraception. Christine Allen has also approved calls for acceptance of same-sex marriage. The board of CAFOD issued a statement that Allen “has satisfied the Trustees that she will uphold Catholic teaching and values.”

