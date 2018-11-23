Catholic World News

Vatican, Israel’s chief rabbinate issue joint statement on dignity of children

November 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Commission for Religious Relations with the Jews and the Chief Rabbinate of Israel have issued a joint statement entitled “The dignity of the human being: children in Jewish and Catholic teaching.”

