Jerusalem archbishop calls for revival of Israeli-Palestinian talks

November 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa praised the charitable initiatives of Gaza’s small Christian community and said, “Now only journalists and opinion writers talk about peace ... Sadly no one has talked about peace talks, negotiations, the search for dialogue for years.”

