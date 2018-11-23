Catholic World News

Pope Francis names Cardinal Cupich, 3 others to organizing committee for international meeting on abuse scandal

November 23, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The four members of the organizing committee for the meeting on the protection of minors in the Church (February 21-24) are Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago, Cardinal Oswald Gracias of Mumbai (India), Archbishop Charles Scicluna of Malta (Adjunct Secretary of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith), and Father Hans Zollner, SJ (president of the Centre for the Protection of Minors at the Pontifical Gregorian University).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!