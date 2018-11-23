Catholic World News

Act now to avoid climate catastrophe, international Lutheran leader urges

November 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Climate change won’t disappear by declaring that it doesn’t exist,” said Martin Junge, the leader of the Lutheran World Federation. “What is required is a deep transformation that will limit the continued global warming ... It’s time for the church to increase its focus on that vision and engage in action for climate justice.”

