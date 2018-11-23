Catholic World News

Ecumenical Patriarch: the ecological crisis is primarily a theological and spiritual crisis

November 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches, told Italy’s Catholic bishops that “we have ignored creation as a sacred gift from God and abused our relationship to creation ... This is why we have worked closely with our beloved brother Pope Francis to address the impact and implications of climate change.”

