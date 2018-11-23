Catholic World News
Federal judge strikes down Mississippi ban on abortions after 15 weeks
November 23, 2018
» Continue to this story on Reuters
CWN Editor's Note: The state enacted the law in March.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
