Catholic World News

Court upholds California’s repeal of religious exemption to vaccination law

November 23, 2018

» Continue to this story on Courthouse News Service

CWN Editor's Note: A federal judge previously ruled that California’s interest in protecting the health of its citizens took precedence over the First Amendment right to free exercise of religion.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!