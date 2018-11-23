Catholic World News

Court permits lawsuit against Charlotte diocese over supervision of youth minister

November 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The plaintiff alleges that a youth minister and ex-seminarian assaulted her when she was 17; the defendant countersued, claiming that the two were dating with parental consent. The court ruled that the ecclesial abstention doctrine, grounded in the First Amendment, does not require dismissal of the plaintiff’s suit against the diocese.

