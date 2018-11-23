Catholic World News

Catholic patriarch congratulates Assad for defeating terrorists

November 23, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Patriarch Ignatius Joseph III Yonan, the head of the Syriac Catholic Church, congratulated the Syrian president for “prevailing over terrorists,” according to the report. After seven years of civil war, the government now controls over 60% of the nation’s territory.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!