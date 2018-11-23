Catholic World News

Christmas tree arrives in St. Peter’s Square

November 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The tree, which comes from the northeastern Italian city of Pordenone, will be lit on December 7 and remain until the conclusion of the Christmas season.

