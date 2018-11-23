Catholic World News

Report finds ‘especially serious decline’ in religious freedom in China, India

November 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “There is increasing evidence of a curtain of indifference behind which vulnerable faith communities suffer, their plight ignored by a religiously illiterate West,” Aid to the Church in Need found in its report (full text). “In the eyes of Western governments and the media, religious freedom is slipping down the human rights priority rankings, being eclipsed by issues of gender, sexuality and race.”

