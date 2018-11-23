Catholic World News

Kenyan missionary priest killed in Cameroon

November 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: According to eyewitness accounts, Father Cosmas Omboto Ondari was killed by “government soldiers ... shooting at random from their passing vehicle,” Bishop Andrew Nkea of Mamfe wrote. “The forces of evil are on a rampage against the Church of God, but as Christians, we believe in the promise of Christ that the gates of the underworld will never prevail over the Church.”

