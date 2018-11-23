Catholic World News

New edition of ‘Misal Romano’ becomes mandatory at Spanish-language Masses in US

November 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Like the recent English translation of the Roman Missal, the new Spanish translation is closer to the original Latin. Its use becomes mandatory in the US on December 2.

