Report: bones found under apostolic nunciature in Rome are more than 100 years old

November 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: After human bones were found under the basement of the apostolic nunciature in Rome, the Vatican Secretary of State discouraged speculation that the discovery would provide clues about the 1983 disappearance of a teenage girl.

