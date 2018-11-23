Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper warns of starvation of children in Yemem

November 23, 2018

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian edition, p. 1)

CWN Editor's Note: Citing data from this study, the Vatican newspaper, in prominent front-page coverage, reported that 85,000 children may have starved to death in Yemen since the beginning of the civil war there. Pope Francis has sent aid to Yemeni refugees and has appealed for prayer and dialogue to end the conflict.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!