Catholic World News

CCD announces 3 grants for National Bible Week

November 23, 2018

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The Confraternity of Christian Doctrine awarded a total of $60,844 in grants to assist the work of three biblical scholars.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!