Ukrainian Catholic leader, Italian cardinal recall genocide

November 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti of Perugia-Città della Pieve, the president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, joined Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, in Naples to commemorate the 85th anniversary of the Ukrainian genocide (Holodomor).

