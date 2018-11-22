Catholic World News

Federal court orders release of Iraqi Christians detained for deportation

November 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Michigan federal district court found that most of the Iraqis, detained in 2017 for deportation to Iraq, “are Chaldean Christians who would face persecution, torture, and possibly death if returned.”

