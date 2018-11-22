Catholic World News

Madrid cardinal praises new musical devoted to Christ

November 22, 2018

» Continue to this story on Misioneros Redentoristas

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Carlos Osoro Sierra said that 33 el Musical, which premieres on November 22, is “a work that responds to the need to present to everyone the novelty of Christ in a simple way, especially to the peripheries of which Pope Francis speaks.” BroadwayWorld Spain has published a video preview.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!