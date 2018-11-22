Catholic World News

Pakistani religious orders’ official: Punish those who make false blasphemy accusations

November 22, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: “We demand that false ascertained accusers are given the same punishment inflicted on the blasphemer, in every single case of alleged blasphemy,” said Rashid Gill, coordinator of the Justice and Peace Commission of the Conference of Major Superiors of Pakistan.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!