Internet, social media can contribute to family breakdown, Coptic Orthodox bishop warns

November 22, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The Coptic Orthodox Church (CNEWA profile) ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Ecumenical Council of Chalcedon in 451.

