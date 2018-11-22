Catholic World News

Vatican foreign minister: reform the fishing industry through ‘human rights-based approach’

November 22, 2018

Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States, made his remarks at an event sponsored by the UN Food and Agricultural Organization and the Holy See. In addition, the Vatican’s Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development issued a message for World Fisheries Day.

