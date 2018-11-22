Catholic World News

DR Congo bishops pledge to stand by the people as election campaign begins

November 22, 2018

Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Joseph Kabila, the nation’s president since 2001, has clung to power since his constitutional term limit expired in 2016. The secretary-general of the bishops’ conference said that while “the bishops have never pretended to take the place of politicians,” the “most important thing for the Congolese people is to know what attitude to adopt and how to conduct themselves so that these elections restore power back to the people.”

