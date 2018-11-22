Catholic World News

Myanmar’s Cardinal Bo to lead Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences

November 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In addition to the FABC, the continental organizations of bishops’ conferences include CELAM (Latin American Episcopal Council), CCEE (Council of the Bishops’ Conferences of Europe), SECAM (Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar), and FCBCO (Federation of Catholic Bishops’ Conferences of Oceania).

