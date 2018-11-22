Catholic World News

Vatican hosts conference on choral music

November 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The third International Meeting of Choirs follows similar events in 2014 and 2016. The conference is sponsored by the Italian association Nova Opera Onlus, in collaboration with the Pontifical Council for Promoting the New Evangelization. The conference’s theme is “Music in the Liturgy and in the Catechesis for the New Evangelization.”

