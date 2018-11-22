Catholic World News

Papal aid to Ukraine has assisted 900,000 people

November 22, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Over 10,000 people have been killed in the War in Donbass; 1.4 millions have been internally displaced, and 925,000 have left the country. Parishioners in Europe have contributed over 16 million euros ($18.3M) to the “Pope for Ukraine” project, launched in 2016.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!