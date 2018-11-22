Catholic World News

Say ‘yes’ to your vocation from God, Pope says in video message for World Youth Day

November 22, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The 2019 World Youth Day will take place in Panama from January 22 to 27. The video was accompanied by a press release from the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!