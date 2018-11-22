Catholic World News

Alleged gang sex assault at Toronto Catholic school shocks Canada

November 22, 2018

» Continue to this story on BBC

CWN Editor's Note: The alleged perpetrators and victims are male students at St. Michael College School, a school run by the Basilian Fathers. Eight students have been expelled.

