Action Alert!
YOUR GIFT WILL COUNT TWICE!   We have a challenge grant to match gifts up to $60,000 right NOW.   $17,794 left.   Click to donate!
Catholic World News

Alleged gang sex assault at Toronto Catholic school shocks Canada

November 22, 2018

» Continue to this story on BBC

CWN Editor's Note: The alleged perpetrators and victims are male students at St. Michael College School, a school run by the Basilian Fathers. Eight students have been expelled.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
Visit Amazon: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

The Essential Harry Belafonte