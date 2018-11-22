Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat: strengthen peacekeeping, education efforts in Africa

November 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Bernardito Auza, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, contributed to a UN Security Council open debate on strengthening peacekeeping operations in Africa.

