Priest in Afghanistan laments indifference to ‘Way of the Cross of killings’

November 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Father Giuseppe Moretti, chaplain at the Italian embassy, made his remarks after a suicide bomber killed dozens of Muslim leaders who were celebrating Muhammad’s birthday. A branch of the Islamic State is suspected of carrying out the attack, which the Taliban condemned.

