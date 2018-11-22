Catholic World News

Vatican message for World Fisheries Day calls for increased legal protection for workers

November 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Peter Turkson, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, wrote, “Working together, we can stop human trafficking and forced labor at sea, we can improve the safety of working conditions, and fight IUU [Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated] fishing, in the hope of creating a socially, environmentally and commercially sustainable fisheries sector.”

