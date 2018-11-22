Catholic World News

Ireland: Catholic, Protestant leaders call on politicians to avoid inflammatory language in Brexit discussions

November 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: As UK Prime Minister Theresa May met with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to finalize a Brexit agreement, she faced opposition from Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), without which her coalition government loses its majority in the House of Commons. The DUP is calling for a sharper break in trade with the Republic of Ireland than what May has proposed.

