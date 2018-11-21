Catholic World News

Ghana’s bishops decry illegal migration, urge action to stop exodus

November 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Ghana have urged their country’s government to take steps to “minimize the high level of migration,” as thousands of young people leave the country. “Illegal migration from our country is an evil that must be faced,” the bishops declared.

