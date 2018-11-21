Catholic World News

Missouri bishop: ‘I could not keep silent’ during USCCB discussion on scandal

November 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Shawn McKnight of Jefferson City, Missouri, disclosed that he had not intended to speak during last week’s meeting of the US bishops, but “I could not keep silent, no matter how young I am.” Bishop McKnight acknowledged that he was disappointed by the Vatican directive that American bishops should not vote on news responses to the sex-abuse scandal.

