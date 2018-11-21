Catholic World News

Vatican, Orthodox churches hold dialogue on primacy and synodality

November 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: On November 17, the Coordinating Committee of the Joint International Commission for Theological Dialogue between the Roman Catholic Church and the Orthodox Church concluded a five-day meeting, during which participants discussed the draft of a document devoted to “Primacy and Synodality in the Second Millennium and Today.” (In 2016, the Commission published “Synodality and Primacy during the First Millennium”.)

