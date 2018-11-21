Catholic World News

Church has great appreciation for contemplative life, Pope says in message

November 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: November 21, the memorial of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, has also been observed since 1953 as Pro Orantibus day: a day to pray for those who pray. In addition to the papal message, addressed to participants in a meeting organized by the Congregation for the Institutes of Consecrated Life, Pope Francis, at the conclusion of his general audience, asked pilgrims to pray for, and offer material assistance to, cloistered religious.

