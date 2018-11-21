Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper praises Capuchin’s new book on prayer

November 21, 2018

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian edition, p. 5)

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican newspaper has published a positive and long (full-page) review of a new book on prayer: Capuchin Franciscan Father Prospero Rivi’s “Con tutto il cuore e con tutta l’anima. Una via francescana alla contemplazione” [With all the heart and with all the soul: A Franciscan way to contemplation].

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!