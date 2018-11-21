Catholic World News

Ghana bishops meet, discuss holiness, lament bribery and corruption

November 21, 2018

» Continue to this story on Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference

CWN Editor's Note: The West African nation of 27.5 million is 58% Protestant, 13% Catholic, and 18% Muslim, with 5% adhering to traditional religions. The bishops also discussed care for the environment, illegal migration, youth unemployment, poverty, local government reform, social services, the financial sector, education, and political vigilantism.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!