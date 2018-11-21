Catholic World News

Pope reflects on Ninth, Tenth Commandments

November 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis addressed pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square (video) at his November 21 general audience. In recent months, Pope Francis has devoted his Wednesday general audiences to the Sacrament of Baptism (April 11-May 16), the Sacrament of Confirmation (May 23-June 6), and the Commandments (beginning June 13).

