Caritas Philippines has built 30,000 homes for typhoon victims

November 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Father Edwin Gariguez, executive secretary of Caritas Philippines, described efforts in the wake of Typhoon Haiyan as “the Church’s largest-funded and most comprehensive humanitarian response.”

