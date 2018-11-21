Catholic World News
Itinerary released for Pope’s 2019 visit to Panama
November 21, 2018
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: The 2019 World Youth Day will take place in the Central American nation.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
