Catholic World News

Orthodox, Catholic prelates discuss rebuilding of Syria

November 21, 2018

» Continue to this story on Moscow Patriarchate

CWN Editor's Note: The prelates met with Metropolitan Hilarion, the chairman of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations, who was visiting Damascus.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!