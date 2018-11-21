Catholic World News

Religious sisters who work against human trafficking gather in US to share experiences

November 21, 2018

Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: Founded in 2009, Talitha Kum is an international network of consecrated life against trafficking in persons.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

