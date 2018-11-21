Catholic World News

World Day of Migrants and Refugees moved from January to September

November 21, 2018

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: Click here for background information on the commemoration, which dates back to the reign of Pope St. Pius X.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!